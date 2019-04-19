TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 scores to be declared today at 9.30 am on official website tnresults.nic.in

TN Board Result 2019 declared | The Tamil Nadu board is expected to declare the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examinations on Friday, 19 April. Candidates who appeared for the HSC class 12 exam can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

Students can also can also access their results on examresults.net.

Steps to check your TN HSC class 12 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click either on the tab 'TN HSC Class 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Around eight lakh students appeared for the exam this year. In 2018 the number of students who enrolled for the HSC Class 12 exams was over nine lakh. Once the results are declared, students will receive their marksheets from the schools from 20 April to 26 April, 2019.

The students can also receive their results through SMS, reports said, which will be sent on their registered mobile number. The duration that students will be able to apply for re-evaluation is from 22 April to 24 April.

The cost of re-evaluation is Rs 205 for all subjects except biology. For biology, students will need to pay Rs 305.

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to announce the SSLC or Class 10 on 29 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.