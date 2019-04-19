TN Board Result 2019 declared: Alternative ways to check Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 scores if official websites crash

TN Board Result 2019 Declared | The Tamil Nadu board has declared the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 examinations on Friday, 19 April at 9.30 am. Candidates who appeared for the HSC exams can check their scores on the official website — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the HSC exams this year from 1 March till 19 March.

Around eight lakh students enrolled for the 2019 Class 12 exams. Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official website, it faces the risk of crashing.

But candidates must not panic. While the temporary glitch on the official website is fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their Class 12 results.

Let's take a look at alternative ways students can check their HSC 2019 results:

Check out these websites

examresults.net

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

The pass percentage for the Class 12 exams in 2018 was 91.1 percent.

