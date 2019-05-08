TN 11th Result 2019 Declared: 95% students pass Tamil Nadu Class 11 board exams, girls outperform boys; check tnresults.nic.in

TN 11th Result 2019 Declared | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu declared the Class 11 results today (8 May, 2019) on its official website tnresults.nic.in. As much as 95 percent students cleared the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board exam, up by 3.7 percent.

Girls scored better than boys with a pass percentage of 96.50 percent against 93.3 percent. As many as 2,634 schools in Tamil Nadu registered 100 percent performance.

The Class 11 exams were held between 13 and 22 February and nearly 9 lakh students appeared for it. In case the official website tnresults.nic.in is unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSE +1 March 2019 result’

Step 3: Log in using the registration number

Step 4: Your results will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Students can also download the TN HSC result mobile application on Android and iOS devices to get their scores easily.

After the result is declared, students can access their marksheets on dge.tn.nic.in or collect them from their respective schools.

In 2018, the TN Class 11 results were declared on 30 May, and the overall pass percentage stood at 91 percent. Over 8.6 lakh students had appeared for the exams, in which girls significantly outperformed the boys.

