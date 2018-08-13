You are here:
TMC organises rallies against NRC across West Bengal, says BJP deliberately omitted names of Bengalis from list

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 08:06:01 IST

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday took out rallies in the city against the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protest marches were organised at Esplanade in the heart of the metropolis and in other places, including one at Kamarhati in the northern part.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay led the protest against the NRC at Esplanade, while TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Madan Mitra led the rally at Kamarhati-Baranagar area.

The ruling party had organised similar rallies in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday, barring the state capital.

The TMC has alleged that in the name of the NRC, the Bjaratiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam had deliberately omitted names of Bengalis from the list, a claim which has been denied by the saffron party.

The complete draft of the NRC was published on 30 July in Assam with 2.89 lakh names out of 3.29 applicants.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 08:06 AM

