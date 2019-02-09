TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's Nadia; police launch probe

Satyajit Biswas — Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Krishnaganj in West Bengal's Nadia district — was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.

News18 reported that Biswas was shot dead after he got off the stage during a Saraswati Puja celebration in Nadia.

India Today reported that he was rushed to the Shaktinagar district hospital after the incident, where he was declared dead, according to the police.

“He was shot dead by miscreants. We are investigating (the incident)," The Indian Express quoted a police official as saying. The report also said that a huge police force has now been deployed in the area.

Biswas was a respected leader among the Matua community, which is politically sensitive for both TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP had recently made inroads in the district of Nadia, which borders Bangladesh.

A political row has already begun on Biswas' killing, as Nadia TMC president Gourishankar Dutta has blamed BJP and followers of saffron party leader Mukul Roy for the murder.

"It is planned murder by the BJP. Minister Ratna Ghosh, Satyajit and I were invited as guests for the programme. On a personal level, he was like a son to me, he had recently gotten married. He was also a part of Matua Sangha and BJP were not able to attract Matua voters because of him. We will not let his death go in vain," The Indian Express quoted Dutta as saying.

On the other hand, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has denied the charges and has blamed infighting in TMC for the murder.

