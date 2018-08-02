You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TMC leader Saugata Ray protests detention of party MPs at Silchar airport, calls it 'breach of privilege'

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 17:13:13 IST

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, led by senior leader Saugata Ray, protested the detention of four of his party MPs at the Silchar airport in Assam Thursday and demanded a response from the government on it in the Lok Sabha.

"Trinamool Congress members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Arpita Ghosh, Mamata Thakur and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray were detained at the airport when they were visiting the state in the aftermath of the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," Ray said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"Assam Police has detained them at Silchar Airport. They are interfering with the free movement of people. This is a breach of privilege," Ray said, adding "we want government response on this".

Ray raised the issue when the House was discussing the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 to provide for setting up of a National Commission for Backward Classes.

Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said he would convey his demand to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Names of over 40 lakh people in Assam do not figure in the draft NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The second draft of the NRC published earlier this week has led to protests in the state and stalled Rajya Sabha proceedings for three days.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 17:13 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores