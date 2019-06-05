TMC leader Nirmal Kundu shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Kolkata's Dum Dum area; police arrests two suspects

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead on Tuesday night by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata’s Dum Dum area, police said. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The shooting was captured on CCTV visuals, which showed two people on a motorcycle riding past him, and the pillion rider shooting at him. Kundu is then seen slumping to the ground as people tried to chase the motorcycle.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward 6 of North Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

While the TMC has accused the BJP of murdering Kundu, the saffron party's state chief Dilip Ghosh strongly denied the allegation, said that the murder took place due to factional fights within the regional party, as reported by NDTV.

The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.

With inputs from ANI