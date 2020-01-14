You are here:
TMC files two FIRs against BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ comments over anti-CAA protesters

India Press Trust of India Jan 14, 2020 23:13:18 IST

  • Senior TMC leader and state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said on Tuesday that party activists have lodged a police complaint against Ghosh for his controversial remark

  • 'The common people are living in fear. Some are apprehending that Dilip Ghosh might kill them or shoot them. So a police complaint has been filed at Habra police station in North 24 Parganas,' Mullick said

  • The second police complaint has been filed by a TMC leader in Ranaghat area of Nadia district

Kolkata: TMC has lodged two police complaints against West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts for his comments that anti-CAA protesters "were shot like dogs", police and TMC sources said on Tuesday.

File image BJP MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh. News18

Senior TMC leader and state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said on Tuesday that party activists have lodged a police complaint against Ghosh for his controversial remark.

"The common people are living in fear. Some are apprehending that Dilip Ghosh might kill them or shoot them. So a police complaint has been filed at Habra police station in North 24 Parganas, which is being treated as a FIR," Mullick said.

The second police complaint has been filed by a TMC leader in Ranaghat area of Nadia district.

"We have received the complaint. We are looking into it," Nadia district police said.

Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark at a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking criticism from political rivals as well as his own partymen.

