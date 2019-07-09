Tiware dam breach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri: Toll rises to 20, three missing as NDRF's rescue operation enters seventh day

Ratnagiri: The rescue operation by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Tiware dam breach which has claimed 20 lives, entered the seventh day on Tuesday. The NDRF has recovered 20 bodies and the operation for the missing 3 is still underway.

A total of 23 people went missing on the night of on 3 July after the dam developed a breach due to heavy rains in the area causing a flood-like situation in several downstream villages. The death toll climbed to 20 after one more body was recovered during the search operation on Tuesday.

Villages have been evacuated and the situation is under control now, said police. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4-lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased and promised a probe, saying action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.