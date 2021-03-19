TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared today; check score at tiss.edu

After clearing the entrance test, the shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear in the programme aptitude test and online personal interview

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the result of TISSNET 2021 on Friday, 19 March, on the official websites tiss.edu and admissions.tiss.edu. Candidates who have appeared for the exam should keep all the login details ready. Once uploaded on the sites, they can check the result using their credentials.

Steps to be followed to check the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tiss.edu

Step 2: Now, go look for ‘TISSNET 2021’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login details in the provided space

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed the onscreen

Step 6: Download a copy of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

After clearing the entrance test, the shortlisted candidates will be asked to appear in the programme aptitude test (PAT) and online personal interview (OPI).

Based on the performances in PAT and OPT, a final list will be released which will be followed by the counselling process and document verification. The results were earlier scheduled to be released on 16 March.

The computer-based test was conducted on 20 February for admissions in Master of Arts (MA) programmes offered by the institute’s 17 schools and two centres located in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tuljapur, Nagaland, Guwahati, Mahatma Gandhi Academy for Human Development (MGAHD) Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan).

Apart from MA, the institute also offers admissions in MSc, MHA and MPH courses.