TISSNET result 2021 on 19 March; check shortlisting status at admissions.tiss.edu

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will announce the result of the TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) on 19 March. All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the result at the official site - admissions.tiss.edu.

The institute had conducted the TISSNET 2021 entrance exam on 20 February. The entrance exam was organised for students who are seeking admission to various Master degree programmes offered by TISS.

TISSNET Result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website - admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ tab under the MA section

Step 3: A new page will open on your computer screen

Step 4: In the space provided, login using your credentials- roll number and password

Step 5: Upon successful login, a TISSNET scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard.

The status of candidates - qualified or disqualified - will be available on the candidate’s portal.

Candidates who pass the written entrance test will be invited to participate in the TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) and TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI). No separate admission letters will be sent to the shortlisted candidates.

The candidates will be required to check their login page at regular intervals to get the status of shortlisting and instructions for further steps in the admission process. “All selection status of admission including merit list, waiting list, not selected, will be displayed in the students’ login page,” TISS said.