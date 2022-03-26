TISSNET 2022: Results out, get a direct link to download here

The TISSNET 2022 computer-based entrance exam was held on 26 February at multiple centres across the country

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the results of the TISSNET 2022 National Entrance Test for admission to its MA programmes. Candidates can view and download their results at tiss.edu, the official website.

The TISSNET 2022 computer-based entrance exam was held on 26 February at multiple centres across the country. The 1 hour 40 minutes exam was held from 2 pm to 3:40 pm.

How to download the Results? Get the steps here:

-Go to the official website tiss.edu

-Click the TISSNET 2022 result link on the homepage.

-Enter your login information and click the submit button.

-You can now check and download the results.

-Print a copy for future reference.

Here's a direct link to the result to make things easier for you.

Nevertheless, the selection process for the candidates who pass this exam has not yet concluded. There's another stage as well! Shortlisted candidates must clear the online assessment phase, which must be completed between April 25 and May 25, 2022.

TISSNET 2022 will have two rounds of online assessment, one of which will be a personal interview. The candidate who is chosen will be given a topic to speak on. If a candidate is unfamiliar with the topic assigned, he or she may request the management to change it for once. They will not be permitted a third time. Ultimately, the institute will release a final merit list based on the performance in the assessment rounds.

Take it as a challenge and give it your all; you will undoubtedly get the best results!

For the unversed, Tata Institute of Social Sciences has 17 schools and two centres in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland, and Chennai (Banyan).