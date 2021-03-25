TISSNET 2021 result to be declared today; check score at tiss.edu

The result was supposed to be announced in the first week of March, but was postponed twice to 16 and 19 March

The result of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test 2021 (TISSNET 2021) is expected to be declared on Thursday, 25 March. Candidates can visit the official website - tiss.edu - to check their result, once it is uploaded.

Through TISSNET 2021, students can get admissions in postgraduate programmes offered by the institute in its campuses situated at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Tuljapur.

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage at the top left side, click on ‘Admissions’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View All’

Step 4: Upon clicking this option, a new tab will open. On this new page in the left panel, click on TISS NET

Step 5: After the results are released, you will find an option of TISSNET 2021 results announced. Click on that and enter your details

Step 6: Download your TISSNET 2021 results

Step 7: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference.

The exam was conducted on 20 February. It had 100 questions carrying 100 marks. There was no negative marking for incorrect responses. The result was supposed to be announced in the first week of March, but was postponed twice to 16 and 19 March.