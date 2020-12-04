TISSNET 2021: Registration begins at tiss.edu; entrance exam for MA programmes to be held on 20 Feb
The last date for receipt of the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 application form by post is 20 January, 2021
The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has started the registration for the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021. Willing and eligible candidates can fill the online application at tiss.edu by 15 January, 2021.
The last date for receipt of the application form by post is 20 January, 2021.
TISSNET 2021, a computer-based entrance test will be conducted at different centres on 20 February.
Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to MA programmes offered by the Institute's 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.
A report by NDTV said TISSNET will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions and candidates will get 100 minutes to answer the paper.
TISSNET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage two based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance exam.
A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates applying for TISSNET 2021 should have completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent from a university recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC).
Steps to apply for TISSNET 2021:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Tata Institute of Social Sciences tiss.edu
Step 2: Click on the Announcements tab on the homepage
Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "MA 2021 Online application announced now"
Step 4: Go to ‘How To Apply’ on the left side of the page and then tap on the link that says, "Click Here To Visit The Online Application System"
Step 5: Enter all the details to register
Step 6: Now, log in using the registered details
Step 7: Complete all the details correctly and upload all the documents in a relevant format
Step 8: Pay TISSNET 2021 application fee
Candidates can visit the link to register for TISSNET 2021 directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://appln.tiss.edu/register/) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar and pressing enter.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Muzaffarpur horror wake up call for the country to protect its vulnerable after TISS Koshish survey leads to shocking findings
Team TISS has blown the lid off from the state-sponsored, severely afflicted prophylactic institutions, established to protect the infirmly marginal.
Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal: Prime accused Brajesh Thakur's son Rahul released after CBI interrogation
The CBI on Sunday released from its custody Rahul Anand, son of prime accused in shelter home sex scandal Brajesh Thakur.
TISS director rubbishes reports that Jairam Ramesh is replacing him
These rumours began circulating after Jairam Ramesh was spotted at the TISS Campus two weeks ago for a private meeting.