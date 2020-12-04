TISSNET 2021: Registration begins at tiss.edu; entrance exam for MA programmes to be held on 20 Feb

The last date for receipt of the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021 application form by post is 20 January, 2021

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has started the registration for the Tata Institute of Social Science National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021. Willing and eligible candidates can fill the online application at tiss.edu by 15 January, 2021.

The last date for receipt of the application form by post is 20 January, 2021.

TISSNET 2021, a computer-based entrance test will be conducted at different centres on 20 February.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to MA programmes offered by the Institute's 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.

A report by NDTV said TISSNET will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions and candidates will get 100 minutes to answer the paper.

TISSNET is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage two based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance exam.

A report by Hindustan Times said that candidates applying for TISSNET 2021 should have completed a Bachelor's or Master's degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years duration or its equivalent from a university recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Steps to apply for TISSNET 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Tata Institute of Social Sciences tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the Announcements tab on the homepage

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "MA 2021 Online application announced now"

Step 4: Go to ‘How To Apply’ on the left side of the page and then tap on the link that says, "Click Here To Visit The Online Application System"

Step 5: Enter all the details to register

Step 6: Now, log in using the registered details

Step 7: Complete all the details correctly and upload all the documents in a relevant format

Step 8: Pay TISSNET 2021 application fee

Candidates can visit the link to register for TISSNET 2021 directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://appln.tiss.edu/register/) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar and pressing enter.