TISS Admission 2020: Tata Institute declares BA Social Sciences merit list; check on tiss.edu

TISS Admission 2020: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the merit list of BA Social Sciences for the academic year 2020-23 on its website — tiss.edu. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the merit list on the official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the institute has also begun the online personal interview process for its BA in Social Work programme.

Jagran Josh reported that to check the list, candidates will need to enter their user ID and password on the official link.

The list will mention details including the marks obtained by the candidate and his/her qualifying status. It will also have the name and roll number of the candidate.

As per a report by NDTV, candidates shortlisted in the merit list will be eligible to proceed further and apply for admission. To check the list, students will have to use the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Internet Explorer browsers to check their result.

BA in Social Sciences is a three-year programme offered by TISS. Students who have qualified the Class 12 or intermediate in any stream from a recognised board can apply for the course.

Candidate should be less than 23 years of age at the time of appearing for the entrance exam.

Steps to check TISS BA Social Sciences 2020-2023 merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TISS — tiss.edu.

Step 2: Click on the Admission tab and press on the link that mentions 'Institute’s admissions Website'

Step 3: Now, click on the link that reads, 'BA Admission 2020 - Social Sciences merit list announced & Social Work OPI Started'

Step 4: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 5: The merit list will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the merit list.