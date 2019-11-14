You are here:
Tis Hazari violence: Lawyers of Delhi district courts to hold protest march today, demonstration expected at India Gate on 15 Nov

India Asian News International Nov 14, 2019 08:44:12 IST

  • Lawyers of all Delhi district courts are likely to hold a march from Patiala house court to the Parliament House in Delhi on Thursday in protest against the Tis Hazari violence

  • Lawyers are also expected to hold a demonstration at India Gate over the same on 15 November

  • Several police personnel and lawyers were injured in a clash that had broken out at Tis Hazari court premises on 2 November

New Delhi: Lawyers of all district courts in the national capital are likely to hold a march from Patiala house court to the Parliament House in Delhi on Thursday in continuation of their protest against the Tis Hazari court violence.

Lawyers raise slogans at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel. PTI

"Coordination Committee has resolved to hold a protest march from Patiala House Court and proceed to Parliament House on 20 November," Coordination Committee Secretary-General of the Bar Council of Delhi, Dhir Singh Kasana said.

Lawyers are also expected to hold a demonstration at India Gate over the same on 15 November.

A Delhi court had on Monday sought compliance report from Delhi police in the FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari Court complex on 2 November. The legal committee of Delhi Bar Association, through an application, has alleged that fair investigation is not taking place in the matter and the investigation agency has not recorded the statement of witnesses or advocates who were present during the alleged incident.

A judicial inquiry, ordered by Delhi High Court, is underway in the matter.

Several police personnel and lawyers were injured in a clash that had broken out at Tis Hazari court premises on 2 November over an alleged parking dispute, following which advocates and cops had protested seeking justice.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 08:44:12 IST

