Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams opens special entry darshan tickets quota online from today; here's how to book

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust, informed that they will start selling tickets for special darshan from today, 22 October. After a long wait, the TTD has decided to release the online quota of darshan tickets for November and December.

As per a notice posted on the TTD’s official website, the tickets for ‘Special Entry Darshan’ will be available for bookings from 9:00 am. Also, the tickets are priced at Rs 300 each. Furthermore, the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens for common pilgrims will be issued tomorrow, 23 October (Saturday) at the same specified time.

Steps to book tickets online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TTD at https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: The page will directly take you to a notice from the independent trust

Step 3: Those interested need to click on the hyperlink that reads, “Please click here to book Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets”

Step 4: As a new page opens, people need to fill in details and complete the process

Devotees should note that they can book their accommodation for the month of November from 25 October. However, the darshan tickets for 8 and 16 December have been kept on hold for now.

These two days have reportedly been kept on hold because they coincide with the Panchami Theertham at the Tiruchanoor temple along with the commencement of Dhanurmasam at Tirumala. Additionally, reports suggest that the TTD may increase the daily quota of online darshan tickets.

The trust has requested pilgrims to show a few documents at the time of the darshan including vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative COVID-19 report obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of darshan. These measures are being taken as part of the coronavirus precautions.