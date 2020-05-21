Tirumala temple to sell sacred Tirupati laddu prasadam at 50% discount in Andhra, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru

Authorities of Sri Venkateswara temple have decided to sell 'Tirupati laddu Prasadam' among devotees at 50% discount in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and all district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh.

A report by The News Minute mentions that sacred laddu weighing 175 grams, whose actual price on normal days is Rs 50, will be sold at Rs 25 to devotees.

The decision has been taken by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in the view of the prevailing uncertainty over the resumption of darshan at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The date to start the sale of laddu will be decided by TTD in two or three days, the report added.

Those who require bulk quantity will have to contact the Srivari Temple Deputy EO on 9849575952 and Potu Peishkar on 9701092777 for their additional requirement whose delivery would be made at the TTD centres.

Darshan at the hill shrine has been stopped since 20 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Live Mint.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that they have been receiving a number of emails and phones asking about when Srivari darshan would resume. "But it all depends on the government's decision of lifting lockdown," he said.

Reddy also denied reports and messages circulating on social media stating that TTD was facing a financial crunch and hence was unable to pay salaries to staff. He said salaries were paid for the last two months and would also be given for May and June.