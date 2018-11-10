Tipu Sultan Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: HD Kumaraswamy playing 'hide and seek', can't justify support for 'fanatic' like Tipu, says BJP

Tipu Jayanti LATEST updates: Continuing its attack on Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, the BJP said that the chief minister cannot justify his decision of celebrating a fanatic. The party shared footage of Kumaraswamy first opposing Tipu Jayanti and then embracing it, and said that he cannot be playing "hide and seek."

State police have detained BJP workers led by MP Prahlad Joshi, who were heading towards Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Sangh Parivar workers staged a protest at a Ganpati temple in Kushalnagar, and raised slogans such as 'Kuttappa amar rahe', in reference to district unit VHP secretary Kuttappa who died in the 2015 celebrations.

Amid reports of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy citing health reasons to skip Saturday’s events, the ruling BJP alleged that he has, in reality, gone into hiding.

"What is the point of celebrating a fanatic when the chief minister himself abandons a government function," the party tweeted.

In a fresh attack on the Congress on Friday, the BJP alleged that the opposition outfit and Tipu Sultan had a lot in common: Both were anti-Hindu, and working to divide them.

BJP activists, led by District BJP president Yeshwanth Rao Jadhav, were arrested by police near the Tipu Jayanthi program venue In Davangere city, at government High school ground, after they attempted to barge onto the podium of the program.

The sloganeering activists were protesting against Tipu Jayanthi and the state government.

Prior to his arrest, MLA KG Bopaiah claimed that that Tipu Sultan was "cruel" and a "fundamentalist", adding that those who organised Tipu Jayanti "would never develop".

He also said that the BJP is not opposing Muslims, but is opposing a cruel king's celebrations. The government doing wrong by celebrating Tipu Jayanti, he said, as Holy Quran forbids any kind of birthday celebration, even the Prophet's birthday.

Security has been stepped up across Karnataka in view of the birthday celebration (Jayanti) of the erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Saturday by the ruling coalition partner Congress despite protests by the opposition BJP.

"We have tightened security across the state and deployed additional forces in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Mangaluru for peaceful celebration of Tipu Jayanti," a police officer told reporters on Friday.

The other alliance partner, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), is staying away from the state-sponsored event, as evident from the absence of its Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's name in the official invitation.

The Chief Minister's office clarified that Kumaraswamy would be taking rest for three days from Saturday on the advice of his doctors. "Kumaraswamy will spend time with his family on these three days and there will be no official engagements till 11 November," said an official statement.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress will inaugurate the Jayanti at the state secretariat in the city centre in the presence of special invitees and dignitaries, including cabinet ministers from Congress side.

The Congress began celebrating the birth anniversary of the 18th-century controversial ruler on 10 November since 2015 to honour him as a patriot and for his yeoman service to the people in the southern region.

Eldest son of Sultan Hyder Ali, Tipu (1750-1799) is also hailed as the 'Tiger of Mysore' for fighting against the British East India Company to protect and enlarge his kingdom. Tipu was killed in a battle with the British army in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna near Mysuru, about 120km from Bengaluru.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement of minorities for vote-bank politics, the BJP said it was opposed to the celebration of a tyrant, who allegedly killed hundreds of Hindus and Christians in his kingdom.

"We are opposing Tipu Jayanti. Nobody will appreciate this celebration. In the interest of the state, the state government must stop it. Government's intention behind celebration is to satisfy the Muslim community," tweeted BJP's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa.

Defending the celebration, Parameshwara said Tipu was a patriot who fought against the British and protect the people from the invaders.

"I have directed the police to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebration. Pro and anti-Tipu Jayanti processions will not be allowed. The event will be held only in community halls and auditoriums," said Parameshwara, who also holds the Home portfolio.