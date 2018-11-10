Tipu Sultan Jayanti 2018 LIVE updates: HD Kumaraswamy playing 'hide and seek', can't justify support for 'fanatic' like Tipu, says BJP

Tipu Jayanti LATEST updates: Continuing its attack on Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, the BJP said that the chief minister cannot justify his decision of celebrating a fanatic. The party shared footage of Kumaraswamy first opposing Tipu Jayanti and then embracing it, and said that he cannot be playing "hide and seek."
State police have detained BJP workers led by MP Prahlad Joshi, who were heading towards Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations.
Sangh Parivar workers staged a protest at a Ganpati temple in Kushalnagar, and raised slogans such as 'Kuttappa amar rahe', in reference to district unit VHP secretary Kuttappa who died in the 2015 celebrations.
Amid reports of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy citing health reasons to skip Saturday’s events, the ruling BJP alleged that he has, in reality, gone into hiding.
"What is the point of celebrating a fanatic when the chief minister himself abandons a government function," the party tweeted.
In a fresh attack on the Congress on Friday, the BJP alleged that the opposition outfit and Tipu Sultan had a lot in common: Both were anti-Hindu, and working to divide them.
BJP activists, led by District BJP president Yeshwanth Rao Jadhav, were arrested by police near the Tipu Jayanthi program venue In Davangere city, at government High school ground, after they attempted to barge onto the podium of the program.
The sloganeering activists were protesting against Tipu Jayanthi and the state government.
Prior to his arrest, MLA KG Bopaiah claimed that that Tipu Sultan was "cruel" and a "fundamentalist", adding that those who organised Tipu Jayanti "would never develop".
He also said that the BJP is not opposing Muslims, but is opposing a cruel king's celebrations. The government doing wrong by celebrating Tipu Jayanti, he said, as Holy Quran forbids any kind of birthday celebration, even the Prophet's birthday.
Security has been stepped up across Karnataka in view of the birthday celebration (Jayanti) of the erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Saturday by the ruling coalition partner Congress despite protests by the opposition BJP.
"We have tightened security across the state and deployed additional forces in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu and Mangaluru for peaceful celebration of Tipu Jayanti," a police officer told reporters on Friday.
The other alliance partner, the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), is staying away from the state-sponsored event, as evident from the absence of its Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's name in the official invitation.
The Chief Minister's office clarified that Kumaraswamy would be taking rest for three days from Saturday on the advice of his doctors. "Kumaraswamy will spend time with his family on these three days and there will be no official engagements till 11 November," said an official statement.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress will inaugurate the Jayanti at the state secretariat in the city centre in the presence of special invitees and dignitaries, including cabinet ministers from Congress side.
The Congress began celebrating the birth anniversary of the 18th-century controversial ruler on 10 November since 2015 to honour him as a patriot and for his yeoman service to the people in the southern region.
Eldest son of Sultan Hyder Ali, Tipu (1750-1799) is also hailed as the 'Tiger of Mysore' for fighting against the British East India Company to protect and enlarge his kingdom. Tipu was killed in a battle with the British army in 1799 while defending his fort at Srirangapatna near Mysuru, about 120km from Bengaluru.
Accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement of minorities for vote-bank politics, the BJP said it was opposed to the celebration of a tyrant, who allegedly killed hundreds of Hindus and Christians in his kingdom.
"We are opposing Tipu Jayanti. Nobody will appreciate this celebration. In the interest of the state, the state government must stop it. Government's intention behind celebration is to satisfy the Muslim community," tweeted BJP's state unit president BS Yeddyurappa.
Defending the celebration, Parameshwara said Tipu was a patriot who fought against the British and protect the people from the invaders.
"I have directed the police to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebration. Pro and anti-Tipu Jayanti processions will not be allowed. The event will be held only in community halls and auditoriums," said Parameshwara, who also holds the Home portfolio.
Updated Date: Nov 10, 2018 12:45 PM
Highlights
12:24 (IST)
Police detail protestors going to Vidhana Soudha
According to news agency ANI, state police have detained BJP workers led by MP Prahlad Joshi, who were heading towards Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations.
12:18 (IST)
DK Shivakumar arrives for Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha
12:14 (IST)
Sangh Parivar held for staging protests in Kushalnagar
Sangh Parivar workers staged a protest at a Ganpati temple in Kushalnagar, and raised slogans such as 'Kuttappa amar rahe', in reference to district unit VHP secretary Kuttappa who died in the 2015 celebrations.
Input from Indresh C/101Reporters
12:09 (IST)
BJP says Kumaraswamy playing 'hide and seek'
Continuing its attack on Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, the BJP said that the chief minister cannot justify his decision of celebrating a fanatic.
The party shared footage of Kumaraswamy first opposing Tipu Jayanti and then embracing it, and said that he cannot be playing "hide and seek."
11:56 (IST)
RECAP: BS Yeddyurappa condemns Tipu Jayanti celebrations
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday tweeted his opposition of the celebrations, saying that the government's goal is only to satisfy the Muslim community.
11:47 (IST)
Kodagu Muslim Association urges govt to publicise Tipu Sultan's achievements
The Kodagu Muslim Association objected that the district administration should not be celebrating Tipu Jayanti behind closed doors. KMA president PA Khasim said that the government should publicize the 18th-century leader's good work.
He added that the Muslim community does not need this kind of celebration amid prohibitionist orders.
Input from Indresh C/101Reporters
11:37 (IST)
Hindu outfits call for bandh in Siddapura
Various Hindu outfits on Saturday called for a bandh in Karnataka's Siddapura town to protest against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.
Despite all private buses being asked to remain off the road, a few KSRTC buses ran as usual. However, all government offices, post offices, commercial establishments, shops remained closed
Input from Indresh C/101Reporters
11:23 (IST)
BJP workers protest Tipu Jayanti, chant slogans against govt
BJP workers in Somwarpet were accompanied by police as they staged protests against Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka. The sloganeering protestors can be seen leaving the location.
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
11:15 (IST)
RECAP: Two killed in 2015 Tipu Jayanti celebrations
Tipu Jayanti is opposed not only by the native Kodavas, but also by people from the Kodagu, who cite incidents of violence that occurred in 2015 during celebrations. While many parts of state witnessed protests during the 2015 Tipu Jayanti, things took an ugly turn in Madikeri leading to two deaths.
Though the subsequent years were not tainted with such casualties, the BJP and other right-wing elements obstruct the celebrations every year, oftenn calling for bandhs.
11:10 (IST)
Visuals of BJP protests in Mandya
11:08 (IST)
BJP accuses Congress of vote bank politics
Amid reports of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy citing health reasons to skip Saturday’s events, the ruling BJP alleged that he has, in reality, gone into hiding.
"What is the point of celebrating a fanatic when the chief minister himself abandons a government function," the party tweeted.
11:03 (IST)
Lots of similarities between Congress and Tipu Sultan: BJP
In a fresh attack on the Congress on Friday, the BJP alleged that the opposition outfit and Tipu Sultan had a lot in common: Both were anti-Hindu, and working to divide them.
11:00 (IST)
Visuals of police checking in Tumkur
Security forces in Karnataka's Tumkur city can be seen monitoring the situation and working to prevent any violent outbreaks.
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
10:51 (IST)
BJP activists arrested in Davangere
BJP activists, led by District BJP president Yeshwanth Rao Jadhav, were arrested by police near the Tipu Jayanthi program venue In Davangere city, at government High school ground, after they attempted to barge onto the podium of the program.
The sloganeering activists were protesting against Tipu Jayanthi and the state government.
Near Jayadeva circle, a few yards from program venue, a large number of BJP workers had gathered to stage a protest. However police deployed near the circle managed to stop the protest.
Input from M Shashi Kumar/101Reporters
10:48 (IST)
Visuals of celebrations outside Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in Bengaluru
10:48 (IST)
Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan meets former CM Siddaramaiah
10:46 (IST)
KG Bopaiah says BJP opposing 'cruel' king, and not Muslims
Prior to his arrest, MLA KG Bopaiah claimed that that Tipu Sultan was "cruel" and a "fundamentalist", adding that those who organised Tipu Jayanti "would never develop".
He also said that the BJP is not opposing Muslims, but is opposing a cruel king's celebrations. The government doing wrong by celebrating Tipu Jayanti, he said, as Holy Quran forbids any kind of birthday celebration, even the Prophet's birthday.
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
10:38 (IST)
Security increased at Tipu Sultan's tomb
Security forces were seen in increased numbers at the tomb Tipu Sultan, which is located at the Gumbaz mausoleum at Srirangapatna. The tomb also houses the bodies of his father Hyder Ali, and his mother Fakr-Un-Nisa.
Input from Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
10:35 (IST)
Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, 21 others detained
The police detained Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah and 21 other leaders for obstructing Tipu Jayanti celebrations being organised by the area's taluk administration,
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
10:26 (IST)
RECAP: Madikeri faces Tipu Jayanti turmoil every year
Madikeri, which serves as the Kodagu district headquarters in Karnataka, has dealt with turmoil every November since 2015, when former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state would celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan.
The then-Congress-led state government declared that Tipu Jayanti would be celebrated in all taluk and district headquarters of the state including Kodagu — a move which angered the native Kodavas, who believe that the 18th-century ruler carried out a massacre against their ancestors in 1785.
Many Kodava elders still claim that the Tiger of Mysore killed and captured hundreds of people from the Kodava clan between 1784 to 1799. Some have claimed that he also forcibly converted thousands of Kodavas to Islam.
10:18 (IST)
All precautionary measures taken, says Kodagu DCP
"We have taken all precautionary measures," Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu PI Srividya told news agency ANI.
"If somebody violates law and order, the police will take strict action," she added.
10:14 (IST)
Visuals of Hindu protests at Madikeri's Omkareshwara temple
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
10:06 (IST)
BJP leaders raise slogans after being barred from entering venue of Coorg celebrations
The Coorg district administration on Saturday stopped BJP taluk panchayat members from entering the venue where Tipu Jayanti celebrations were ongoing, as they arrived without an invitation. Madikeri MLA MP Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani and others even wore black clothes in protest.
The BJP leaders strongly objected to being denied entry, and alleged they were desecrating the rights of elected representatives. The party members raised slogans against Tipu even as DC PI Srividya started the welcome address inside. Later police took the BJP workers into custody.
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:55 (IST)
Tipu supporters tie flag to bridge on Bangalore-Mysore highway
Tipu Sultan fans on Saturday tied his flag of tiger strips to the aqua duct on the D Devaraj Urs (Varuna) Canal on the Bangalore-Mysore highway, near theSrirangapatna border.
Input from Deena D'silva/101Reporters
09:52 (IST)
State police put on high alert in Tumkur
Police have been asked to stay on high alert in Karnataka's Tumkur city, where Tipu Jayanti celebrations are being held at Balabavana on MG Road.
Input from Chandramouli/101Reporters
09:48 (IST)
Sangh Parivar workers gather at the Omkareshwara temple in Madikeri for Shanti pooja
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:45 (IST)
Over 1500 police personnel deployed, 50 checkpoints established
Amid stiff opposition from the Sangh Parivar, BJP and Kodava organisations, the district administration in Coorg has increased security measures for Tipu Jayanti celebrations. More than 1500 police personnel have been pressed into service and over 50 checkpoints have been established.
Southern range IGP KV Sharath Chandra is in Madikeri, monitoring the situation.
Input from Indresh C/101Reporters
09:43 (IST)
Coorg's Madikeri Thimmaiah circle deserted amid shutdown
No shops at Coorg's Madikeri Thimmaiah circle have started operations since 8 am on Saturday. However, some KSRTC buses are plying in the area.
Input by Indresh C/101Reporters
09:39 (IST)
Armed forces deployed in Tipu Sultan's hometown Srirangapatna
No untoward incidents have been reported in Srirangapatna, the hometown of Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali. However, armed security forces have been employed in the area.
Input from Deena D'silva/101Reporters
09:31 (IST)
BJP district secretary says state govt 'wasting public money'
News agency ANI quoted BJP district secretary Sajjal Krishnan as saying: "The government is wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti. Tipu is not a warrior, he killed so many Hindus and also attacked temples. Why are they glorifying a man like him?"
Accusing the Congress of vote bank politics, Krishnan said, "everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations."
09:27 (IST)
Security forces detain groups protesting celebrations
After security was increased in Karnataka's Madikeri town in view of protests, the police began detaining protestors.
09:22 (IST)
Security ramped up in Karnataka in view of Tipu Jayanti
Security has been tightened in Karnataka's Madikeri town in the light of a shutdown called in the town against Saturday's Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The shutdown has been called by various organisations such as the BJP and the Codava National Council.