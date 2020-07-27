Time capsule capturing Ram Janmabhoomi’s history, to be placed below Ayodhya temple construction site

A trust member also said that soil from various pilgrimages and water from sacred rivers will be used during the bhoomi pujan on 5 August

Patna: A time capsule, enlisting the history and facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be placed thousands of feet below the construction site to ensure that there are no disputes in the future, according to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Sunday.

"The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has given a lesson for the current and upcoming generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down in ground at Ram Temple construction site. So, that in future anyone who wishes to study the history of the temple will get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise," Chaupal told ANI.

He also said that the time capsule will be placed inside a Tamra Patra (copper plate) before being placed below the site.

Chaupal, who is the lone Dalit member of the trust, also said that soil from various teerths (pilgrimages) across the country and water from the sacred rivers is being brought to Ayodhya for Abhisheka during the bhoomi pujan which is scheduled to be conducted on 5 August by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Water from sacred rivers and soil from teerths, where Lord Ram visited, will be used during the abhisheka in bhoomi pujan. Our volunteers have been sending them from across the country to Ayodhya," he said.

Chaupal further slammed Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his recent statement over Ayodhya and Lord Ram and said that Oli knew neither about "Indian traditions or that of Nepal and was doing so just because of his greed for power".

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone, which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are likely to attend.

According to sources, the bhoomi poojan of the temple is to be celebrated on the lines of the festival of light - Diwali - with all temples and houses across the country to be lit up with diyas and candles.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting last week. The apex court on 9 November last year had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure.