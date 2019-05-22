TikTok personality Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity behind killing

A 27-year-old gym trainer on Tuesday was shot dead by unidentified persons in the national capital's Najafgarh area, police said.

Mohit Mor, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was active on a social networking app and had lakhs of followers, police said, adding that personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. He was a renowned gym trainer and a popular TikTok celebrity whose videos were popular for being heartwarming and emotional.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at 5.15 pm when Mor came to a photostat shop to meet his friend.

Three men, of which two were wearing helmets, walked into the shop and opened fire at Mor, the officer said.

The assailants had come on a scooter which they parked at a distance and walked to the shop. They allegedly fired around five rounds at the victim, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated, police said.

The incident took place three days after two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station nearby.

According to India Today, Mohit was a student of Motilal Nehru College of Delhi University who had started college in April this year. His Facebook wall is now filled with condolence messages from his close ones.

With inputs from PTI

