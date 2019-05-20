TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new social app Feiliao

TikTok owner ByteDance has introduced another social app called Feiliao. Primarily an instant messaging app, it also includes forum-like functionalities for discussions around specific topics. It’s available for Android and iOS devices.

A few months ago, ByteDance had launched its video-focussed Duoshan app which was more of a Snapchat clone but it didn’t catch up. In Feiliao, or Flipchat in English, users will get access to chat groups catered to topics that could be about anything from fan theories to scientific experiments. According to a report by TechNode, it consists of two types of groups including open and normal groups. Open groups are more like public groups without any limitations on the number of users whereas normal groups are closed and have a limit of 100 users per group.

While the app can be downloaded on iOS devices from the Apple App Store, Android users have to download the APK from the official website and then install it, for now. The description of the app on the App Store after using Google Translation reads, “Flying chat, an interest in social apps. Here are your familiar chat, audio, and video calls. In addition, you can discover your friends in the interest group and share your fun; share your daily life and interact with close friends.”

The other features listed about the app include sharing photos and videos along with text-based posts. It allows voice recognition to chat including support for GIFs. There’s a special effects camera that comes with a beauty filter, rich stickers, and soundtracks. Mood stickers are also present in the app.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.