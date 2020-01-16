Tihar authorities shift convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape case to jail number 3 where hanging is scheduled to take place on 22 Jan

New Delhi: All the four death-row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex's jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

The four death row convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta — were scheduled to be hanged on 22 January. However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

"We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place," a senior jail official said.

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.