Tigress Avni killing: Ten, including two women, detained for staging protest, sloganeering in Mumbai's Nariman Point

India Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2018 10:40:42 IST

Mumbai: At least 10 persons protesting against the killing of tigress Avni were detained by police at Nariman Point in South Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

Tigress Avni after she was shot dead in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. ANI

The incident took place near Air India junction on Tuesday afternoon, where eight women and two men staged protests, the official said.

The protesters were chanting 'save wild animals' slogans and started walking towards the Mantralaya, the state administrative headquarters, located nearby, he said.

All the protesters were detained under sections of the Bombay Police Act by Marine Drive police. They were later allowed to go, he said.


