Ties with Latin America, Caribbean have moved on new trajectory, says Jaishankar at CII India-LAC Conclave
Jaishankar also said that Indian companies have played an important role in the bilateral growth with their strong presence in sectors like Agriculture, Energy, IT, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, and Automobiles in the region
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that in the last nine years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, India’s relations with Latin America and the Caribbean countries have progressed on a new path.
Addressing the 9th CII India – LAC Conclave on Thursday, he said, “Over the last nine years since PM Modi has been at the helm, our ties (with Latin America and the Caribbean) have moved on a new trajectory. Indeed India’s relationship with the region is being nurtured across the full spectrum of Indian leadership. Latin America and Caribbean regions have witnessed notable engagements with 34 high-level visits which include 6 visits each from the President and the Vice President and four from the Prime Minister.”
He also said that the growth of trade between India and LAC has been impressive in recent years.
He also highlighted the following points:
-The greater efforts and attention being paid to our engagements and interactions.
-The growing interest in LAC for deeper engagement with India and vice versa.
-Our trade being testament to the strength and potential of our partnership.
-Our expanding developmental partnership positively impacting the region.
-The complementary nature of our trade partnership in terms of import and export of raw and finished goods.
