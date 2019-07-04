Thunderstorm with moderate rain expected in Delhi-NCR; monsoon reaches National Capital after week’s delay

Delhi: Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to hit the national capital and adjacent areas in the next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate rain will occur over entire Delhi, Panipat Karnal, Gannaur, Baghpat, Sonipat Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Gohana, Gannaur, Baraut, Jind, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Palwal, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Ghaziabad in next two hours," said the IMD.

According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in the city-state will be cloudy and the city will witness slight rain showers till 8 July. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region from 9 July.

IMD said the south-west monsoon has "further advanced" to the whole of Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with moderate rain would occur over Ballabhgarh, Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Sohana, Bhiwari, Kosli, Hissar, Narora, Jattari, Aligarh and adjoining areas during next two hours," said the IMD.

On Wednesday, the IMD had said the monsoon rains would reach Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi in the next 48 hours. Monsoon in the national capital, which is seen by the end of June annually, has been delayed by over a week now.

