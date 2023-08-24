Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday congratulated ISRO chief S Somanath on success of India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

In a letter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gandhi mentioned that ISRO’s magnificent achievement has left the entire nation exhilarated.

“ISRO’s outstanding capabilities have been built up over decades. It has had remarkable leaders and a spirit of collective endeavours has always driven it. It being anchored on self- reliance since the early sixties that has contributed to its great successes,”Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 success pic.twitter.com/kwYyAD6ovW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Further, Gandhi extended her best wishes to the entire ISRO team and send her heartfelt greetings to every single member on the significant occasion.

India on Wednesday made history as the Indian Space Research Organisation’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface.

The Lunar Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday evening.

India’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.