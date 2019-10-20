Three-yr-old unhurt after 35-foot fall from building onto rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh: In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town.

The incident that took place on 18 October was captured through on a CCTV installed nearby. Ashish Jain, the child's father told ANI: "My son was playing on the second floor with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the balcony."

The balcony was 35 feet high from the ground. After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home. The child was examined at a hospital and is said to be fine now.

