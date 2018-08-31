Three-year-old son of BJP corporator shot in head as panchayat poll violence continues in West Bengal

Malda (WB): A three-year-old son of an elected BJP Panchayat member received bullet injuries on the head as clashes continued between political parties over the formation of panchayat boards at Manikchak area in the district, police said.

The boy, identified as Mrinal Mondal, is the son of Putul Mondal, who won the rural body election in Manikchak village on a BJP ticket. Miscreants on Thursday attacked the house of Mandal in the afternoon and opened fire in which the boy received bullet injuries on the head. He was taken to Malda Medical College and later shifted to a private nursing home where his condition is stated to be critical. Police is investigating the matter, a senior officer said.

On Tuesday, three persons were killed and 17 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. On 27 August, two persons were killed and four injured in Malda as violence erupted over formation of panchayat boards in some districts of West Bengal, even as chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for maintaining peace.