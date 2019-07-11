Three-year-old Mumbai boy, who fell into open drain in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar, remains missing; search ops continue

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A three-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday night, informed Mumbai Police.

Operation is underway to rescue the boy who fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm y'day. Operation was carried out along with drainage dept initially. Search was done in drainage line in 10km area and wall was broken with help of JCB. More details awaited https://t.co/sU8xjnsTWl

The video of the incident, which occurred around 10.24 pm on Wednesday night, showed the boy walking alone along the sides of a busy road in suburban Goregaon.

Unaware of an open drain in front of him, the boy walked towards the road and slipped into the drain. The drain was hidden behind what appears to a telephone line box.

Soon after the boy fell, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area. Along with MFB, police, ambulance and ward staff were also pressed into action for the search and rescue of the child.

The operations continued through Thursday morning, but the child could not be rescued so far.

Authorities have also obtained a CCTV visual of the incident in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.

