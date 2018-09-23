Three suspects with alleged links to Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in Assam's Barpeta; 10 others held this week

Guwahati: The Assam Police has detained three individuals for allegedly having links with terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrests were made from Barpeta district.

As per official sources, the arrests of three suspected terrorists on Saturday night were made by state police while acting on a tip-off.

Excluding the arrest of these three suspects, as many as seven people have been apprehended in Assam in the last 10 days on the suspicion of having links with terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Qamar-us-Zaman in Kanpur last week, joint operations were launched by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad, along with the Assam Police and Crime Branch in Assam, as part of operations to neutralise individuals with links with foreign-based extremist organisations.