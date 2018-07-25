You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three-storey building collapses in Thane's Bhiwandi; three rescued, no casualties reported so far

India Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2018 08:59:04 IST

Thane: A three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday night, police said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Three persons have been taken out of the debris so far, police said.

It cannot be immediately known whether more people are trapped under the debris of the building located in Rasoolabagh Khadipar area of the powerloom town.

Personnel of fire, police and disaster management authority have reached the spot.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 08:59 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores