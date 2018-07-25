Three-storey building collapses in Thane's Bhiwandi; three rescued, no casualties reported so far

Thane: A three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday night, police said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

#UPDATE: 1 dead and 6 rescued from the site where a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6k1eLefliy — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

Maharashtra: Building was in a dilapidated state & was empty. It collapsed & fell on a nearby chawl, where some people were trapped. All have now been rescued, 1 person died. The situation is under control now: Mahesh Nalawade, NDRF on Bhiwandi building collapse pic.twitter.com/xIblibm9ZV — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

Three persons have been taken out of the debris so far, police said.

It cannot be immediately known whether more people are trapped under the debris of the building located in Rasoolabagh Khadipar area of the powerloom town.

Personnel of fire, police and disaster management authority have reached the spot.