Three people missing after boat carrying 15 capsizes in Katakhal river in Assam's Hailakandi district

India Press Trust of India Oct 28, 2018 22:41:32 IST

Hailakandi (Assam): Three persons went missing while 12 others were rescued after a country boat capsized in Katakhal river in Assam's Hailakandi district
Sunday evening, official sources said.

The boat carrying 15 people capsized during a thundershower near Lalamukh. The locals along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 12 people of them.

"The three missing persons have been identified as Sumit Pashi, Ajoy Pashi and Ramesh Pashi - all residents of Lalamukh Tea garden," the sources said.

SDRF personnel are conducting search operations to trace the missing persons.


Updated Date: Oct 28, 2018 22:41 PM

