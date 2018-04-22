You are here:
Three passengers injured after inside panel of window in Air India flight falls off, DGCA probes incident

India FP Staff Apr 22, 2018 13:30:41 IST

At least three passengers were injured on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Amritsar on Thursday after the aircraft encountered heavy turbulence, causing an inside panel of a window to fall off and some overhead oxygen masks to be deployed.

Representational image. PTI

The three passengers sustained minor injuries, according to ANI. Upon landing in New Delhi, the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

Financial Express quoted reports as saying the turbulence level that AI 462 — a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VTANI) —  faced was so high that a passenger bumped his head against an overhead cabin. The aircraft experienced high-level turbulence for 10-15 minutes. The report also mentioned that an inside window panel came off near seat 18A. However, the outside panel remained intact.

“This was a freak high level turbulence. Air India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing it,” The Times of India quoted a senior Air India official as saying. The report also mentioned there was a crack in the overhead bin near seat 12U too.

The DGCA has ordered an investigation into the incident and also informed the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board. There has been no official statement from Air India so far.


