Three Mumbai labourers die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank in Govandi area; accidental death reports will be registered, says police

Mumbai: Three labourers died due to suffocation after they were trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it in suburban Govandi on Monday, police said.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 1 pm in the Ganeshwadi locality when the labourers, hired privately, went inside a septic tank to clean it.

The trio got trapped inside and declared dead on arrival after they were brought out and taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi in eastern Mumbai, he said.

Senior inspector from the Govandi police station, Balasaheb Kedare, said, "This incident took place in the afternoon when Bisavjit Debnath (one of the deceased) entered into the tank along with his two colleagues and got trapped.

"They were brought out from the tank with the help of Fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival."

The trio died due to suffocation, the police said, adding the identity of the other two deceased workers was still not known.

"We will register three separate accidental death reports," Kedare said.

Further investigation is underway, the senior inspector added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.