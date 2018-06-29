Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three militants gunned down in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama; one civilian killed

India FP Staff Jun 29, 2018 20:21:41 IST

Three militants were gunned down and a civilian youth lost his life in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces when the terrorists fired at forces during a cordon and search operation. The terrorists were holed up in a residential building in Chatapora area of the Thumma village.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The search operation was launched in Pulwama district after specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The security forces managed to pinpoint the location of the militants within hours of launching the operations, but the efforts were delayed due to the presence of some civilians in the house.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants after all the civilians were evacuated. All the three militants were killed, the official said.

Meanwhile, a mob started hurling stones at the security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation. At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces' action against the protestors, the police official said.

He said one of the injured, 16-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Khan, was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

Earlier on Friday, an unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An army official said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 20:21 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores