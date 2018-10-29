Three militants arrested after shootout in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; police recover arms from spot

Srinagar: Three suspected militants were arrested after a brief shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

"The security forces established a checkpoint at Narbal area on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, following information about the movement of militants through the area," a police officer said.

"The personnel signalled a car to stop, but the driver tried to speed away. The suspected militants were arrested after a brief exchange of fire, in which one of them was injured. He has been taken to a hospital," the official said.

A cache of explosives and ammunition, hidden in apple boxes, were recovered from the spot, the official added.