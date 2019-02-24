Three Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district; ammunition recovered from site

Gumla (Jharkhand): Three Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Sunday. The security personnel have seized two AK-47 pistols, two .315mm rifle and a pistol from the encounter site.

According to the police, in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand Police, an encounter ensued between police and Maoists at 6.20 am near Gumla.

The encounter is underway with intermittent firing continuing from both the sides. Further details are awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.