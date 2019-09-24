You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three killed, six injured after overspeeding car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Ghansali; rescue operation underway

India Asian News International Sep 24, 2019 19:37:56 IST

  • At least three were killed and six injured on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in rolled down the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghansali district of Uttarakhand

  • 'In the accident, three people died and six were injured. The car was carrying six people and due to overspeeding, it fell into a gorge. People injured have been admitted to a hospital,' said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)

  • Police and SDRF teams have reached the spot

Dehradun: At least three were killed and six injured on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in rolled down the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghansali district of Uttarakhand.

Three killed, six injured after overspeeding car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Ghansali; rescue operation underway

A visual of the incident. ANI

"In the accident, three people died and six were injured. The car was carrying six people and due to overspeeding, it fell into a gorge. People injured have been admitted to a hospital," said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Police and SDRF teams have reached the spot. The rescue operation is underway.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 19:37:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores