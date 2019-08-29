You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three killed after school bus overturns in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla; state health minister Etela Rajender assures support to kin of deceased

India Asian News International Aug 29, 2019 14:05:14 IST

  • Three students were killed and a few others were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday, police said

  • According to the police, the bus belonging to Vagdevi school was crossing the Venulawada bus depot when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn and the vehicle overturned

  • A case has been registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of IPC and police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol

Rajanna Sircilla: Three students were killed and a few others were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at Vemulawada area.

Three killed after school bus overturns in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla; state health minister Etela Rajender assures support to kin of deceased

Representational image. ANI

According to the police, the bus belonging to Vagdevi school was crossing the Venulawada bus depot when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn and the vehicle overturned.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of IPC and police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said the government will provide help to the families of the deceased in providing treatment to those injured in the incident.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 14:05:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores