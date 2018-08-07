You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three Kerala fishermen feared dead after fishing boat hits unidentified vessel off Chettuva coast in Thrissur

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 11:50:54 IST

Kochi: At least three fishermen were feared dead while some others were injured after an unidentified vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat off Chettuva coast in Thrissur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am while the boat carrying around 15 fishermen from Munambam area of Ernakulam district was engaged in fishing off Chettuva coast, they said. The coastal police officials said they have received information that some fishermen were missing and a few others were injured in the incident. The matter was under investigation, they said. The ship left the scene soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, Kerala Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told a TV channel that as per initial information three fishermen have lost their lives in the incident. Police said the Navy and Coast Guard have been apprised of the incident. Further details are awaited.

On 7 June, two fishermen were injured when a foreign vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat off the coast in Kochi.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 11:50 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores