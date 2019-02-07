Three jawans, civilian injured in attack at Manipur's Imphal Polo ground after hand grenades hurled at Assam Rifles team

Imphal: Three jawans of Assam Rifles and one civilian were injured in a grenade attack at Imphal Polo ground on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at around 6.30 pm when a couple of hand-grenades were hurled by unidentified persons at the Assam Rifles team which was making necessary arrangements for an annual event, "16th DG Assam Rifles Equestrian Championship".

The incident took place in the heart of the city, just 500 yards away from the Raj Bhavan and about 900 yards away South from City Police Station.

According to the information the grenade exploded inside the Polo-ground near its Southern gate.

The injured were immediately evacuated and shifted at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for treatment.

"The annual event is being organised by the Assam Rifles at Polo-ground. The team which was stationed there since yesterday for making necessary arrangements came under the attack," said LM Khaute, DGP, Manipur.

"Couple of hand grenades have been lodged and three of them have sustained splinter injuries," said the DGP.

