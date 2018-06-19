You are here:
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

India FP Staff Jun 20, 2018 01:00:25 IST

Security forces have killed three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including its operational commander, in an encounter in Pulwama's Tral on Tuesday evening.

A CRPF officer and four army men were also injured in the gunfight, Greater Kashmir reported.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.

Earlier, the police had said that two unidentified militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were believed to have been killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Soon, officials confirmed that a Jaish commander has also been killed in the encounter.

"Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter earlier.

Two of the three militants were identified as Adil Ahmad of Midoora area and Danish Ahmad from Pinglish area in Tral. The third militant is reportedly not an Indian national. While Danish had joined militancy barely 23 days back, Adil had joined the militant's group merely 24 hours ago.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.

He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in, adding further details were awaited.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 01:00 AM

