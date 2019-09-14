Three injured as overspeeding car hits divider in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar; police recover liquor bottles from accident spot

New Delhi: Three people sustained critical injuries on Friday night after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

All three injured have been admitted to the hospital, where one is said to be in a critical state.

The two injured have been identified as Pratik and Atul. The police have also recovered liquor bottles from the spot of the accident.