Three injured as overspeeding car hits divider in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar; police recover liquor bottles from accident spot

India Asian News International Sep 14, 2019 09:15:18 IST

  • Three people sustained critical injuries on Friday night after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

  • The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1

  • All three injured have been admitted to the hospital, where one is said to be in a critical state

New Delhi: Three people sustained critical injuries on Friday night after the car they were travelling in lost control and collided with a street light on the road divider in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The accident took place at a flyover near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Visual of the car which met with an accident on Friday night. ANI

All three injured have been admitted to the hospital, where one is said to be in a critical state.

The two injured have been identified as Pratik and Atul. The police have also recovered liquor bottles from the spot of the accident.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2019 09:15:18 IST

