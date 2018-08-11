Three injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Three people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday early morning.

All three people, who were trapped in the debris, have been rescued.

Basti District Magistrate (DM), Raj Shekhar, said the three labourers trapped under the debris were successfully rescued and were rushed to the hospital. One of the injured labourers was admitted with a fractured leg while two others received minor injuries and were discharged after first aid, The Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy. More details about the incident are awaited.

A similar incident took place on 15 May, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.

With inputs from ANI