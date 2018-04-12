Three Indians kidnapped in Nigeria released, says Sushma Swaraj; trio hailed from Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Three Indian nationals hailing from Himachal Pradesh who were kidnapped in Nigeria have been released, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday.

"We have secured the release of Sushil Kumar, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Kumar who were abducted in Nigeria," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

She also appreciated the efforts of Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria BN Reddy in this regard.

According to a media report, the family of one of those kidnapped, Sushil Kumar, last received a satellite phone call from him on 12 March, during which he said that Nigerian pirates had hijacked his ship, which also had two other Indian crew members on board.

All three worked in the merchant navy and hailed from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.