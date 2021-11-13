Three Indian cities, including Delhi among world’s 10 most polluted cities; check list here
As per the list, the national capital tops the chart with an average AQI of 556 while Kolkata ranks fourth and Mumbai comes sixth on the list set by the IQAir service.
Smoke emerged from farm fires that come from nearby states along with Delhi’s local pollution due to vehicle emissions and Diwali have triggered concern of a health emergency in the national capital. Due to these factors, the visibility in New Delhi will remain poor for the next three days, informed a Senior Scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department {IMD}.
Meanwhile, IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group has registered three cities from India on the list of ten cities with the worst air quality. IQAir which is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program {UNEP} mentioned Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi among the top ten most polluted cities of the world.
As per the list, the national capital tops the chart with an average AQI of 556 while Kolkata ranks fourth and Mumbai comes sixth on the list set by the IQAir service. However, other popular cities also include Chengdu, in China, Lahore, in Pakistan and Krakow in Poland.
Below are the ten cities with the worst air quality according to IQAir:
1. Delhi, India with AQI: 556
2. Lahore, Pakistan with AQI: 354
3. Sofia, Bulgaria with AQI: 178
4. Kolkata, India with AQI: 177
5. Zagreb, Croatia with AQI: 173
6. Mumbai, India with AQI: 169
7. Belgrade, Serbia with AQI: 165
8. Chengdu, China with AQI: 165
9. Skopje, North Macedonia with AQI: 164
10. Krakow, Poland with AQI: 160
Additionally, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s {IITM} decision support system {DSS} has asserted that Delhi also receives pollutants in the air from other cities including Gurugram, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Jhajjar, and Sonepat.
Also, SAFAR, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality stated that the stubble fires coming from farms have reported at least 35 percent of pollutants in the air yesterday, 12 November.
also read
Delhi's all smogged up! Capital turns into gas chamber as pollution levels rise significantly
The rampant firecracker bursting on Diwali and stubble burning has led to the air quality being in the 'severe' category with no respite till Sunday evening
Air quality in Delhi-NCR on brink of emergency, people advised to limit outdoor activities
Over 4,000 farm fires, accounting for 35 percent of Delhi's pollution on Friday, played a major role in pushing the 24-hour average AQI to 471 by 4 pm, the worst this season so far
After cleaner October, Delhi's air quality enters red zone first time this season
Stubble burning accounted for six percent of PM2.5 pollution in Delhi. The rest of the pollution is due to local sources, said Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR.