You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three Indian Air Force personnel killed, three injured as truck falls into gorge in Rajasthan’s Barmer; further investigation underway

India Asian News International Aug 21, 2019 18:47:38 IST

  • Three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said

  • The injured are said to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Barmer

  • The incident occurred on the hilltop of Chauhtan town in the afternoon on Wednesday

Barmer: Three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Three Indian Air Force personnel killed, three injured as truck falls into gorge in Rajasthan’s Barmer; further investigation underway

The truck in which IAF personnel were travelling on Wednesday. ANI

The injured are said to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Barmer. The incident occurred on the hilltop of Chauhtan town in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Minutes after the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajitsing, Chauhtan Tehsildar Sunil Kotewa reached the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 18:47:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores