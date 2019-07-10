Three dead, two lakh affected by rain, flood-related incidents in Assam; heavy showers lash Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, West Bengal

New Delhi: Parts of northern and eastern India received heavy showers on Wednesday while in the northeastern state of Assam three persons were killed in rain and flood related incidents and over two lakh people across 11 districts have been affected by the deluge.

The national capital had overcast conditions and the weather department has predicted only very light rains during the next two to three days. On Wednesday morning, Delhi recorded a low of 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal, and humidity levels at 80 per cent.

In Assam, several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are in spate following heavy rains. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts have been hit by the floods which has affected 2,07,100 persons, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Three persons died in rain and flood related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, it said, adding 530 villages are under water and 13,267.74 hectares of crop area has been damaged. Thirteen relief camps and distribution centres are being run by authorities in four districts and 249 people have taken shelter at these facilities.

Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Dikhow, the Dhansiri, the Jia Bharali, the Puthimari and the Beki, are flowing above the danger level at various districts.

Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand. In northern Bengal, Kumargram received 26 cm of rains followed by Sevoke 16 cm, Alipurduar and Barobhisha 15 cm each and Mathabhanga 12 cm.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed rains and thundershowers, while extremely heavy rains occurred in isolated parts of the state with Basta gauging over 240 mm of rainfall. Ayodhya and Mauha received very heavy rainfall at 220 mm each, followed by Bansi, Birdghat, Kakarahi, Harriya (170 mm each); Banda (150 mm); Ramnagar (140 mm); Fatehpur, Gorakhpur and Hata (130 mm each). Day temperature dropped significantly in Lucknow and many divisions of the state. Etawah recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh also received rains bringing down the day temperatures by a few notches. Chandigarh, received 9.6 mm rainfall and recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded 0.7 mm of rain and a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul settled at 39 degrees Celsius, 33.6 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Punjab's Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded maximum temperatures of 34.3, 32.6, while Patiala, which received 1 mm of rain, registered a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius.

However, the mercury marked an increase in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir with the winter capital of the state recording a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius, near normal during this time of the year. The summer capital Srinagar recorded a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 notches above the season's average.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall since Tuesday with Dharamshala being the wettest at 43 mm of precipitation, followed by Khadrala (40 mm), Kahu (35 mm) and Ghamroor (34 mm). The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in the state over the next four days starting Thursday. It has issued an 'orange' warning for extremely-heavy rain on Friday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and more moisture coming in from of westerly winds have increased the intensity of rains over Mumbai region. Suburban areas in Mumbai are likely to receive more precipitation in the coming days, the IMD has said.

