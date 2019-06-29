Three dead, 10 injured after speeding tempo rams into water tanker in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi: Three people were killed while ten others sustained injuries after a speeding tempo traveller rammed into a water tanker on National Highway (NH) 24 near East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Friday. An official said the tempo, with 13 people on board, was en route to Nainital from West Delhi's Uttam Nagar area when the collision took place.

As per the police, the injured were rushed to two separate hospitals in the city. However, three of them succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. "There were thirteen people in the tempo traveller. All of them were injured grievously when we reached the spot. Seven of them were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital while six were taken to Max hospital in Patparganj, where three of them including the driver died during treatment," said Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). The top police official added that the driver of the water tanker is absconding.

